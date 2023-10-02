She’s partying. Rodrigo Gonzalez She blew out 44 candles this Monday, October 2, and decided to share the celebration with her loved ones: her mother and her boyfriend. Through Instagram, the popular ‘Peluchín’ shared details of his day with the ‘Rodriguistas’ and left a heartfelt message. “Surrounded by those I love the most, with my mother, with my favorite cake made at home by my life partner, who also put this crown on me to take my photo. Receiving the love from you that moves me,” he wrote.

“I feel grateful, blessed and privileged. Welcome all 44, I am here for whatever arises, always ready to give my all”, continuous. In the publication, Gigi Miter also left his wishes for his driving partner. “Happy birthday to the best, I’m going to crush you,” he wrote.

