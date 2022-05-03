The relationship between Flavia Laos Y Austin Palau It has become news on social networks after the release of their first song together called “Being with you”. The former reality boys are happy for the success they have had and agreed to an exclusive interview with Rodrigo Gonzáles and Gigi Mitre.

On May 2, the couple appeared on the set of “Love and Fire” to tell unpublished details of their romance, as well as how well they have been together since they were together. It was then that “Peluchín” took advantage of the moment to encourage young people for the public relationship they have and even gave them his blessing.

‘Peluchín’ approves the relationship between Flavia Laos and Austin Palao

The show host asked various questions about how this love bond began between them. However, what caught her attention was when the model mentioned having the singer’s unconditional support, especially with the labor issue, since she is constantly outside of Peru.

“You’ve noticed, but she’s a chambera and look how that spreads too, right? Because you realize when a person is by your side and when one withers, when you don’t shine when you have to shine (…) you see when a person is by your side and makes you shine, “said the driver.

Flavia Laos has known Austin Palao since she was 16 years old

Through social networks, the young people talked with their followers about the recent topic they brought up together. They also answered the questions that various users left them about how their long friendship began to later become as close as they are today.

“It was in Gótica (a nightclub in Miraflores), at a party. Years ago, I was 16. We were ‘wawitos’. It was a long time ago”, said the influencer. On her part, the national artist pointed out that he saw her for the first time when he was 19 years old and did not think that they would become so confident.

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao kissed live

After presenting their first song together live for the first time, the couple had a passionate kiss in front of the “Amor fuego” cameras. Through her Instagram stories, Flavia Laos shared the funny reaction that driver Rodrigo González had when he saw the romantic scene.

In the images you can see the television presenter jumping with emotion and even asking the lovebirds to repeat the kiss to reaffirm how excited they are about each other.