Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter were very saddened when they announced the death of one of the workers of Love and fire, who was affected by the new coronavirus. The hosts took the first minutes of the show to announce the news to their viewers.

The popular entertainment influencer could not help but break down when talking about the situation that his partner Fidel went through in recent days, for whom he requested an ICU bed last Wednesday, April 13.

“Today we started the show in a different way. It is a difficult day for us because, as we had told you two weeks ago, three of our colleagues had tested positive for COVID-19. (…) One of them was Don Fidel, who until last night had managed to stabilize him, but at 6 in the morning he could not resist and left us ”, He expressed with a broken voice.

Rodrigo González pointed out the admiration he had for his colleague and extended a message to his family and friends.

“He was one of those people who loved his job. He always wanted to see everything well, everything around him. He was always three steps ahead, he was the best at what he did. Wherever he is, we will miss him very much. Your entire team, your entire home, your entire family, we wish you rest in peace. To him and to all his family, resilience and a lot of strength ”, he said before presenting a video that showed images of the worker of Love and fire.

As recalled, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter had asked for support to find an ICU bed for Don Fidel, due to the serious condition he was in due to the effects of the coronavirus.

Rodrigo González, latest news:

