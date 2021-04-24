The television host Rodrigo gonzalez and ‘La Uchulú’, a popular TikTok character, joined in the viral challenge of the song “I don’t know”. They appeared in a fun video in which they demonstrated their best dance moves.

The meeting occurred when the young tiktoker visited the set of the program Love and fire, conducted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. There, he was part of a sequence and filled the presenter with praise.

“He’s very cute, he has beautiful eyes, I also want to have my eyes like that, I’m going to buy my contact lenses,” said the character jokingly, which caused laughter from those present.

After finishing the recording of the program, the presenter surprised by dancing to the rhythm of the song that is performed by the Explosión de Iquitos group. Next to him, he joined ‘The Uchulú ‘, who has been a reference for the song to become viral.

“Anything ha, ha, ha just giving everything, thank you for all your messages, I have a great time reading them my loves,” Rodrigo González wrote on the platform.

In addition to Rodrigo González, many figures from the national show have carried out the viral challenge of “I don’t know”. Some of them are: Rebeca Escribns, Giselo, Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla, Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Thais Casalino, Dayanita, Karla Tarazona, among others.

