Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter return to television after Willax TV announced the suspension of the program Amor y fuego due to a case of COVID-19 in the production team.

The presenters confirmed that this Monday, March 5, they return to the small screen with an interview with the presidential candidate Hernando de Soto, of the party Advance Country.

The economist also announced that his presence on the show program. “Friends! Today Monday April 5 at 2 pm I will be in Amor y Fuego with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter for Willax Television”Reads the official Facebook account of the Peruvian politician.

Let us remember that the interview with Hernando de Soto was agreed for last Wednesday, March 31. However, due to the detected case of coronavirus, his visit to the television segment could not be specified.

This will be the first time that the Peruvian candidate will meet Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. Both presenters have already conducted some interviews with their opponents in the 2021 elections such as George Forsyth, Daniel Urresti and Keiko Fujimori.

Part of the dynamics of Love and fire It consists of the candidates answering questions from users of social networks and playing a round of challenges that they must meet.

