Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter They are ready for their return to television after being forced off the air due to a case being detected within the production of Amor y fuego. Through an advance they announced that they tested negative for COVID-19.

Through social networks, it was confirmed that the program will return to the screens after discard tests were carried out. Images of what will be seen in the broadcast were also released.

“Ready to go back, sure that we are all fine. This Monday, April 5, we return and no one escapes us ”, is heard in the video broadcast on Instagram, which has already accumulated almost 3,000 views.

Seconds later they communicated to the viewers the topics that Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter will play in the next edition of Love and fire. As had already been announced days ago, the drivers will carry out their interview with the presidential candidate Hernando de Soto.

They will also talk about the recent separation of Magaly Medina with Alfredo Zambrano, after more than 4 years of marriage.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter speak after suspension of Amor y fuego

Amor y fuego did not air on March 30 because a case of coronavirus was detected in the show’s production team. After confirming the suspension of the space on Willax TV, the hosts issued a message to their audience and followers.

“It’s time to stop the show … We’ll be back”, wrote Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter along with a video in which the reasons for his absence were explained and it was indicated that the magazine would be back in the next few days.

