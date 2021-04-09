During the last edition of Amor y fuego, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter left open the possibility of becoming parents and having a child together if they remain single in the future.

The two were talking about how important it is to have a loyal and sincere friend when the driver reminded his partner of the plan they would be evaluating.

“If we do not get married, we will live together until old people. We take care of each other, nobody is going to take care of us like us, ”said Rodrigo González. Immediately, Gigi Miter replied: “We will have a child, it is obvious that it will be by (fertilization) in vitro”.

They assured that the friendship that unites them has led them to think about the possibility of having a child. “Reaching old people and not having a partner, they can unite and have one or more babies and thus one does not stay with the desire to be parents,” added the presenter.

This is the first time drivers of Love and fire They talk about their shared plans. On several occasions, they have shown that they feel affection for each other on and off screens.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter have been very good friends for several years, when they started driving in Love, love and my goodness. These programs were broadcast by Latina, but ended up being taken off the air due to problems between the presenters and the channel’s entertainment management.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter were negative in the COVID-19 test

A few days ago, the drivers of Amor y fuego revealed that they tested negative for COVID-19, but clarified that they had three positive cases in the production team.

