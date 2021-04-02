As they had already announced in a statement, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter They return to the screens of Willax this Monday, April 5 to reconnect with their audience through Amor de fuego.

The entertainment space was taken off the air on March 30 after a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19. As a biosecurity measure, the channel decided to isolate the other members of the team, including the drivers.

“Dear rodriguistas: Willax Television informs that the program Amor y Fuego will not be broadcast today. If everything is resolved, as we wish, we will air again next Monday, April 5. The reason is that, in our usual testing controls for COVID-19, a positive case was detected among the production personnel, ”they reported at the time.

After several days off the air, Rodrigo gonzalez used his Instagram stories to announce his soon return, along with Gigi Miter, to the conduction of Love and Fire.

“Very soon we will return to entertain ourselves together”Was the message that the presenter wrote on his networks.

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter spoke out after a positive case of COVID-19

As soon as the case of coronavirus was announced in Love and Fire, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter They shared a short video where they assured that they will be on the screens very soon, but that – for the moment – it was necessary to suspend the space.

“It’s time to stop the show … We’ll be back,” noted the well-known hosts of the Willax Tv program.

Rodrigo González, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.