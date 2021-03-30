Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, conductors of Love and fire, did not broadcast their program this Tuesday, March 30, because a positive case of COVID-19 was detected.

The Willax TV channel and the television segment released a statement, in which they confirmed that a production staff contracted the disease, which is why the program will be temporarily off the air.

“Dear rodriguistas: Willax Television informs that the program Amor y Fuego will not be broadcast today. If everything works out, as we wish, We will be back on the air next Monday, April 5. The reason is that, in our usual test checks for COVID-19, a positive case was detected among the production staff ”, reads the advertisement that was broadcast during the film that replaced the schedule.

“Safeguarding the health of the entire team of Love and fire and of the company, we will not return to the air until we can confirm that our staff is in good health, ”the statement concludes.

It should be noted that Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter have not yet commented on the matter through social networks.

During their last appearance on the small screen, both presenters assured that they had already signed a contract with the television house to stay with the program until 2022.

