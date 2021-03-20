In their program Amor y fuego, Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González ‘Peluchín’ made some severe questions to the leader of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori, who was uncomfortable with the questions about her past in Peruvian politics. The interview quickly went viral on social media. Even the drivers were applauded and compared to political journalists.

During the program, Miter reminded Fujimori of the complaint of his mother, Susana Higuchi, against his father, Alberto Fujimori.

“And what about your mother’s statements? (…) Because, forgive me for telling you, now you say that, but when we saw that on television we would say, and I tell you with all sincerity: ‘Whatever …, her mother is saying that and she pulling to where the father, ‘”said Miter.

However, Fujimori replied that “it was investigated in China and it was shelved. I have a very good relationship with my father and mother ”.

On the other hand, Rodrigo González criticized the management of his bench in Parliament and his “lust for power.” “You had a majority in Congress and power. They have been the main obstructions for the country to advance, completely forgetting about the people ”, he questioned, to which Gigi added:“ We did not see proposals, we were paralyzed, for political revenge ”.

“I reject the negative things that happened (in Congress) and I keep the positive,” Keiko commented.

At another time, ‘Peluchín’ also questioned the work experience of Alberto Fujimori’s daughter and the monetary origin of her studies, as well as the enduring image of her father through his children: “Is being president of Fuerza Popular a job?”.

“It is a very intense job. It is a responsibility and we have traveled a lot around the country ”, he replied.

After the questions, the interview with Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González went viral on Facebook and Twitter. On both platforms they received applause and praise from users, who compared them to journalists specializing in politics.