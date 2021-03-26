The conductors Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter launched the promotion of the interview that they will carry out with Hernando de Soto, presidential candidate for the Avanza País party in these 2021 elections.

In the video broadcast by the program Love and fireThe controversial conversation that both presenters had with the candidate Keiko Fujimori was recalled.

In addition, it was recalled that the candidate for the presidency with National Renovation, Rafael López Aliaga, canceled his presence on the set of Willax TV at the last minute. According to the businessman, he did it to prevent being part of “an ambush.”

However, Hernando de Soto surprised by confirming his participation in the Amor y fuego segment for this Wednesday, March 31. During this announcement, he threw a strong hint at his opponent Rafael López Aliaga.

“This Wednesday I will be in Love and fire with Rodrigo and Gigi because I don’t run, ”the leader of the Avanza País political party was heard saying in the video.

So far, the drivers of Willax tv they have interviewed the presidential candidates: George Forsyth, Daniel Urresti and Keiko Fujimori.

This would be the first time that Hernando de Soto would find himself in front of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. A few days ago he also appeared in Because today is Saturday with Andrés, Andrés Hurtado’s program that is transmitted by Panamericana TV.

Rodrigo González, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.