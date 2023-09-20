Nothing was kept silent. Rodrigo González came forward after the Power of attorney ruled in his favor in the legal process that Karen Schwarz initiated against him for the alleged crime of psychological violence. The popular ‘stuffed animal‘He was acquitted of the case and exempted from criminal records for this trial.

The presenter of ‘Love and fire‘had not commented on the matter, until now. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

What did Rodrigo González say about the lawsuit filed against him by Karen Schwarz?

Rodrigo Gonzalez He spoke for the first time about the ruling of the Judiciary in his favor in the legal process he had with Karen Schwarz. As recalled, in 2020, the former beauty queen denounced ‘Peluchín’ for psychological violence.“In 2020, the aforementioned defendant used her Instagram to spread a video of her where she appeared with her daughter, and placed a mocking emoticon on her with a ‘dead fly’ musical background.‘”, says the resolution shared by the newspaper Trome.

In the latest edition of ‘Amor y fuego’, Rodrigo took the opportunity to refer to the issue and assure that the model wanted to send him to prison due to all the appeals he had in the process.

“The Judiciary has ruled in my favor… You were unmasked. She must have felt very safe. They must have told her: ‘Come on, we accuse him of mental harm, she goes straight to jail, always present yourself as the victim, because that’s where you’re going to get an effective prison’… I don’t know if she will appeal again. Now he wanted to appeal to mental illness to achieve my effective imprisonment… to see if he could silence me and take revenge, because that is not justice, it is seeking revenge. “She assumes that you gave someone the finger that I have no influence other than my opinion and I have already given it on camera… They have shown it here.”declared Rodrigo González.

What will happen to Rodrigo González and Karen Schwarz?

After three years, the Judiciary issued the resolution that would indicate toRodrigo Gonzalezas acquitted of the case. Despite this, Karen Schwarz could still opt for an appeal.

