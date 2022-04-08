Rodrigo Gonzalez He surprised his viewers by giving his predictions about the election of the new Miss Peru, who will represent the country in important international competitions. The driver of “Love and fire” predicted that Alessia Rovegno would be the winner of the beauty contest and even suggested that the model had already been selected to wear the long-awaited crown.

The model already has an outstanding career in the modeling world. She recently participated in the New York Fashion Week, a massive event in which famous designers present their new collections on the catwalks. Her partner Hugo García also debuted in said parade.

Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García share moments on the New York catwalk. Photo: composition/ Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Peluchín’ does not believe that Castillo will leave the Palace: “Thinking that he is going to resign is nonsense”

Rodrigo González talks about Miss Peru

Rodrigo González indicated to his viewers that Jessica Newton, being the main organizer of Miss Peru, could direct the victory or favor some of the participants. It was at that moment that Willax’s presenter gave his prediction.

“From now on we know that Alessia Rovegno is the future Miss Peru, I sign it” he said in “Love and fire”.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter attended the march against Pedro Castillo in Plaza San Martín

Rodrigo González criticizes Pedro Castillo

Rodrigo González did not hesitate to comment on the measures adopted by Pedro Castillo in the face of the strike of carriers and the rise in prices. The driver joined Gigi Miter to attend the march calling for the president’s resignation and also referred to the event during his “Love and Fire” program.

The also influencer disagreed with the president’s management and assured before cameras that he considers it unlikely that he will resign on his own initiative.

“If it was a person who loves his country, he would be aware of his level of ignorance and would not have applied,” he said.