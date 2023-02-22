Driver Rodrigo Gonzalez reacted to the presentation of the Peruvian singer Milena Warthon at the Viña del Mar Festival.

Rodrigo Gonzalez He was no stranger to Milena Warthon’s first performance at the Viña del Mar Festival and he filled her with compliments. As is known, the Peruvian artist competed in the folklore category with her song ‘Warmisitay’ together with great exponents of the region. The host of “Amor y Fuego” took advantage of her television space to wish her the best, considering that her next participation will be on Wednesday morning, February 22. The young singer will seek her pass to the final of the contest.

Milena Warthon thanks Peruvians for their support

Let’s remember that Milena Warthon performed at the Quinta Vergara Amphitheater yesterday, February 20, and dazzled the audience with her song ‘Warmisitay’. Minutes after her presentation, our representative used her social networks to thank the Peruvians for their support. “We had the highest public rating of 6.2,” she said proudly.

Rodrigo González full of praise for Milena Warthon

Given this, Rodrigo Gonzalez nothing was saved and I wish all the successes to the young artist. “She goes for the seagull, tomorrow, Wednesday, she will compete for the seagull. Yesterday I was watching it live, at home, and the truth is that it was a very good presentation, it was great,” she said at the beginning.

“Today Milena Warthon preparing for what will be her presentation tomorrow, let’s see if she surprises us with that seagull, just like the great Susan Ochoa did, who brought us two, so good luck,” added the driver of “Love and Fire “added the Willax Television presenter.

How to VOTE for Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar 2023?

Milena Warthon invited all her followers on social networks on TikTok and Instagram to support her and bring a seagull to Peru. In this note, find out how to vote for her step by step.

Download Claro Viña 2023 on your cell phone

