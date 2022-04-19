Salto is an economist and served as director of the IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution) of the Senate

Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) appointed economist Felipe Salto this Tuesday (19.Apr.2022) as Secretary of Finance and Planning for the State of São Paulo. Former director of the Senate’s IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution), Salto is a specialist in Public Administration, Government and Public Finance.

A graduate of FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas), Salto worked at the IFI between 2016 and 2022. He also worked as an economic consultant at Tendências Consultoria from 2008 to 2014 and advised Senator José Serra (PSDB) on economic and fiscal matters between 2015 and 2016.

The economist assumes the post left by the former secretary Henrique Meirelles on the 1st of April. The former minister remains with an undefined political position in the elections.

Meirelles has already announced that he could be a candidate for the Senate for the State of Goiás. There is also the possibility that he is Garcia’s deputy in the race for the São Paulo government. For now, he is on the economic team of João Doria’s 2022 campaign.