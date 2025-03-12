03/12/2025



Updated at 6:33 p.m.





The writer and critic of ABC Cultural Rodrigo Fresán has won the Republic of Conscious Prize, which this year celebrates its third edition. The author has been distinguished by his work ‘Melvill’, which in Spain has published the editorial Random House.

On the winning title, the member of the jury Dorian has said: «When opening ‘Melvill’, by Rodrigo Fresán, the readers will know, for the variety of footnotes on the first pages, that this book is for the mind. But the more they enter their magnificent prose, with such a vertiginous translation by Will Vanderhyden, the more they will understand that it is also for the heart. Fresán imagines the whaling and writer as a child, lazy at the foot of his sick father’s bed, listening to how man tells the passionate stories of his life, stories that the child will then extract for his works. What satisfactory that the history of the emergence of one of the great American writers is told by an Argentine who has lived for decades in Spain. Because Melville, like the United States, belongs to everyone. And now, thanks to the Open Letter publishing house, ‘Melvill’ too ».

For his part, another member of the jury, Luis Alberto Correa, comments: «It was a joy to be able to examine the best works of publishers that risk daily with a bold and daring literature. While the prize is intended for American and Canadian publishers, we were able to read books from all over the world, from various fields, and even some of other centuries, with new expressions and perspectives that expand the limits of what a book can achieve. I hope this award stands out not only these spectacular titles, but invite readers to explore the rest of what these incredible authors, translators and editorials have published and what is to come.