Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United), Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Carlos Soler (Valencia) and Brais Méndez (Celta) were summoned this Monday by Luis Enrique to join the Spanish team this Tuesday and complete the preparatory sessions of the national team within a parallel bubble in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. Once Tuesday’s game against Lithuania ends, “a small group of footballers still to be confirmed will join the training sessions of the senior team under the same conditions as the previous ones,” as announced by the Spanish Football Federation (FEF). Luis Enrique has decided to incorporate Rodrigo, Fornals, Carlos Soler and Brais Méndez, in anticipation of the possible consequences that the positive Sergio Busquets could bring.

In the specific case of Brais Méndez, the Celta midfielder had to interrupt his vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos to appear at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, in principle, like the rest of the emergency summoned, just to participate in the preparatory sessions, awaiting the situation of Busquets.

Brais Méndez debuted with the senior team on November 18, 2018, after being called up for the first time by Luis Enrique on the 8th of that same month, for the friendly match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Las Palmas (1-0). He replaced Suso with half an hour remaining in the match and it was he who scored the only goal. The versatile Celta player can occupy various positions, from midfielder to any attacking position. Brais Méndez, who is already vaccinated against covid as one of the footballers of the age to participate in the Tokyo Olympics (he turned 24 in January), could be the replacement of Busquets in the Eurocup or of another player if there were any another setback in the selection.