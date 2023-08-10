At its best! Rodrigo Fernandino He is a Peruvian model who began his career in Peruvian entertainment at a very young age. Apparently, the former reality boy was clear that his thing was the small screen and he was willing to do anything to appear. Fame came when he crowned himself as mister peru 2012 and began to interact with public figures of the medium. However, his popularity grew much more when he integrated “This is war” into the falcon team, which was formed to compete against the cobras and lions.

Unlike many warriors who have been around the format for more than a decade, the 32-year-old set goals for himself that didn’t fit into TV. For this reason, he left everything in Lima to move to the United States in search of new projects focused on his career as a chef. In this facet he came to cook for NBA star Norman Powell. Do you want to know what he currently does and what is the business with which he conquers palates in New York?

Rodrigo Fernandini debuted on television

The model Rodrigo Fernandini was born in the city of Pimentel, in Chiclayo, in 1991. At just 20 years of age, the young man ventured into the world of international catwalks and conquered the juries of the Mister Peruwho crowned him as the best representative of 2012.

For this reason, he traveled to London to demonstrate his talent on the catwalks and in stage development. Months ago, in 2011, the former reality boy debuted on national television in the program ‘very summer‘, which had the same essence of ‘Habacilar’.

Cast of ‘Very Summer’. Photo: LR file

The conductors of said format were Erick Elera and Nataniel Sánchez. The last mentioned actress got along very well with her co-worker, to the point of maintaining a relationship of almost two years. After this space came to an end, it went to ‘Sing if you can‘, by Raúl Romero, and ‘Challenge‘. The artist’s versatility was so great that he was not afraid to venture into acting. In this sense, they called him to work in different plays and TV series such as ‘the little winery‘, ‘Open your eyes‘ and many others.

Those times were the early years of the former reality boy Rodrigo Fernandini, who established himself as the image of many national and international brands for a while, but it was not all in the professional field. In love, 2015 was key for him, since he announced the definitive end of his romance with the protagonist of “Al fondo hay sitio” and he dated the models Stephanie Valenzuela and Macarena Gastaldo.

It should be noted that, in 2012, Fernandini was summoned to join the ranks of ‘This is war’ of the third team, the falcons, in which he caused much controversy for being one of the participants who answered fewer questions in general culture competitions. . As part of the reality show, the athlete had confrontations with various characters.

Rodrigo Fernandini in his role as chef

Rodrigo Fernandini did not last as a reality boy in ‘Esto es guerra’ and, on the contrary, it was the last program in which he appeared as a participant or model because he decided to study cooking at the renowned culinary institute Le Cordon Blue.

The boy told in various interviews that his mother was his greatest source of inspiration and seasoning. This is how he grew up with the taste of northern food in mind. On his website he details: “My culinary journey began when I was 4 years old.… He ran toward the kitchen, drawn by the aromas of garlic, peppers, and onions. She’d put her whole face next to the pot, take a deep breath, and ask, ‘Oh, Mom, what’s that smell? It’s so good!'”.

From then on, his personal ambitions grew until he came up with the idea of ​​leaving the country that saw his family grow up for many years. Once out, the 32-year-old began to earn a living from below as a cook. Of course, always with the goal of becoming a pride of his nation and taking the best of himself everywhere. Little by little, he worked his way up to cooking for NBA sports stars like Norman Powell.

Along this path, chef Rodrigo Fernandini ventured into his first venture called Sustainable Kitchen, which consisted of creating homemade sauces that are created with his current wife, Abi Ferro. The species they used to make these mixtures are organic, since they were harvested by the cook with his partner in the garden of his house.

It should be noted that her spouse is a marketing consultant and has done her bit in the family business. Her star product was churri, a chimichurri sauce that was offered at health food fairs.

Rodrigo Fernandini directs Artesano in New York

Within his culinary experience, chef Rodrigo Fernandini was clear that his goal was to succeed with a restaurant that carries the Peruvian essence everywhere. From the entrances, the background dishes, drinks and more. Along these lines, at the beginning of 2017, he founded Ayllu Restaurant, a place dedicated to haute cuisine specializing in gourmet dishes. His dreams began in that establishment and from there he did not stop until he was presented with the opportunity to open a larger and more central salon.

In 2021, luck knocked on his door through one of his diners, who proposed to be his investment partner for a larger project. At that time, the chef worked hard to create the concept of the new venture that he would open, but now without limiting himself to anything. In that sense, they agreed to find a central location in the heart of New York, where they thought of all the details of Artesano. It should be noted that it does not have a single location, but there is also another space focused on being a coffee shop.

The former reality boy Rodrigo Fernandini is in one of his best moments in every sense, since a few months ago he received the arrival of his firstborn. This is shown on his social networks, in which he has also made his personal mark as a content creator, based on typical foods with his personal touch.

