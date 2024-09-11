The Colombian National Team beat the Argentine National Team on matchday 8 of the 2025 World Cup qualifiers. The match took place at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla and ended with two goals in favor of the tricolor and one against.

After the final whistle blew, both teams remained on the pitch for a few minutes while those in attendance at the Metropolitano chanted some songs supporting and celebrating the Tricolor’s victory. Something that was not very well received by some of the ‘Albiceleste’ players.

Argentina vs. Colombia. Photo:Vanexa Romero. THE TIME

In fact, Cuti Romero and The Martinez Drawing They had a couple of questionable actions on their way to the locker room. The first one rubbing the patch on his shirt with the recognition for winning the Copa América 2024 while the stadium chanted in celebration and Martínez for giving him a ‘slap’ on camera to a worker who focused on him.

However, they were not the only ones who had details that are causing a stir.

Rodrigo De Paul, one of the idols of the Argentine National Team, gave an interview in which he gives his conclusions after the defeat against Colombia for the South American Qualifiers. In his statement he referred to the weather and the time of the meeting.

“These are factors that always have their weight, their seasoning. I think that to make the show better it should be at another time, but we are a bit used to these things. They brought us to Barranquilla at this time, at the time we had to go to Chile to play at altitude. Everyone tries to take advantage of it. I think it’s normal, they are playing with the best team in the world,” added the midfielder.

Regarding the response of the Colombian fans to the protocolary acts, he said: “I think it was not good that they booed our anthem, but I understand sometimes from the pain, because surely they were very excited to win the Copa America, and it was for us. It’s part of the game, as long as everything stays there, it’s fine.”

"TO BE BETTER THE SHOW SHOULD BE AT ANOTHER TIME… AT THE TIME WE HAD TO GO TO CHILE TO PLAY AT HEIGHT" "IT'S NORMAL: THEY'RE PLAYING AGAINST THE BEST TEAM IN THE WORLD" ✍🏻 Rodri De Paul

He even spoke about the role of the referee and his decision to award the penalty that gave the victory to the Colombian National Team: “Very little was played, but that is the referee’s job. I asked him about the penalty play, and why they didn’t continue playing, and he said something strange, but that’s it. What happens in the game, that’s it.I didn’t see anything; sometimes the comments come in, the play was strange, Julian’s too, but since I didn’t see them, I don’t want to give my opinion too much… we’re not used to that, but it’s going to make us grow.“.

