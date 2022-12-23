Argentina was crowned the best team in the world after beating France at the end of World Cup Qatar 2022. With that, Rodrigo DePaul he won a gold medal and celebrated in style with his teammates and family. After this arduous victory, the footballer surprised Tini Stoessel and attended his concert at the Campo Argentino de Polo. Addressing the public, the athlete spoke about the singer and moved everyone present.

Rodrigo De Paul’s romantic appearance at Tini’s concert

When Rodrigo dePaul arrived on stage, the artist asked for a big round of applause. Her followers responded to this request with a standing ovation. The soccer player made a heart with his hands, while the public chanted the following: “Go ahead, champion.”

By your side, Tini Stoessel She told him that she loved him while celebrating with her fans for this appearance. Both went on stage with the shirt of the Argentine team.

The tender words of Rodrigo De Paul for Tini Stoessel

Rodrigo DePaul he took the microphone and spoke to the concertgoers. “I’m going to tell you why I love this woman,” were the words that drove the fans crazy. “At the worst moment of the World Cup, after the first game, when there was a lot of pressure, a lot of fear, she took a plane and came to see me, she came to look for me, she came to give me a hug,” she recounted.

Faced with these words, the singer approached him and kissed him while the audience screamed. “And at the best moment of the World Cup, which was when we were about to play a final, she prioritized being here to give this show to all of you. I think that is the greatest love that she could have taught all of you,” she continued.