A few months ago, Rodrigo de Paul (Sarandí, 28 years old) was asked if he wanted the World Cup to start now. The answer seemed sung, however, he answered no. The Argentine midfielder explained that he enjoys the preview and the training sessions, but then the anxiety of the competition, the pressure and the criticism form a dense threatening cloud over him. “Knowing me, I know it’s going to cost me,” he predicted. And he knew each other well. A week ago, they asked him the same thing again and he came to confirm his fears. “Over time I will give it more value. There is so much responsibility that it does not allow us to fully enjoy ”, he justified.

That rope will tighten like never before this Sunday in undulating Lusail. Until now, his time in Qatar has followed a path parallel to that of Argentina: obfuscated at the beginning and looser as the days have gone by. He was one of the greats pointed out in the initial blow against Saudi Arabia. “The idiots are going to keep looking to make you fall and blame you for a result. Don’t loosen up”, encouraged the Little Witch Verón. Some curves, personal and collective, that came in handy, according to De Paúl. He is one of those convinced in the Argentine dressing room that this trigger cornered the team, pushed it to the precipice and served to see how far the group’s resistance would go.

That day after the defeat in the debut, in the midst of the albiceleste tribulations, he left an image in the training camp of the University of Qatar, with the sun beating down, which was not surprising but showed in a moment of doubt the distribution of pesos inside the booth: De Paul and Messi sitting alone, leaning on a wire fence, attending the exercises of their teammates who had not played the day before. No one expected them to come out of the interior of the facility and they appeared. The star and the man who does not part with it.

Messi and De Paul celebrate the victory against the Netherlands. FRANCK FIFE (AFP)

invitation to Messi

Of all the possible combinations of passes that can be given in Argentina, these two are the ones that connect the most times, in both directions. The De Paul-Messi and Messi-Del Paul are the hit albicelestes in Qatar, by far. The rojiblanco has passed the ball to La Pulga 74 times, more than double that of the second on the list (Enzo Fernández, 36). And the one from PSG has linked up with the midfielder on 41 occasions, 10 more than with Fernández. A flow, that of Rodrigo De Paul towards Messi, which survived even the day that nobody found the star, against Saudi Arabia (that was the only one of the 10 main connections in which the star appeared).

His good friends were cooked shortly after Messi returned to the national team, in March 2019, after a new threat of abandonment due to the frustration of the 2018 World Cup. De Paul, in reality, was a newcomer, but in one of those concentrations he decided together with Leandro Paredes knock on the door of room 10, and invite him to play cards and drink some mates. A personal tune that ended up being transferred to the field. Now, in the residence hall of the University of Qatar, De Paul’s room, which he shares with Nicolás Otamendi, remains a partition from Messi’s, who has been sleeping alone since Agüero retired, although these days he has asked Kun to spend these nights with the. And very close is that of Paredes and Di María.

Unlike his day to day at Simeone’s Atlético, since Lionel Scaloni sat on the team’s bench in 2018, De Paul’s presence has been non-negotiable. He made his debut that October against Iraq and has only missed four games (one on cards). He provided the assist for Di María to score the winning goal in the 2021 Copa América final. A status that has been transferred to the World Cup, fixed in the lineups along with Otamendi, Messi and the goal I drew Martinez.

new companions

The landscape around it, however, has changed a lot. In the growth of the team with Scaloni, the most common choice in that area had been Paredes-De Paul-Lo Celso. But that formula was dismantled due to the injury to the third player, low in Doha, and the bad World Cup start. The Pujato coach intervened quickly, dispensed with Paredes as the first option, and gave clues to two rookies: Enzo Fernández, who had made his debut in September, and Alexis Mac Allister, with hardly any footprint until March. A new midfield assembled by emergency with two youngsters with whom De Paul had to mix without much prior rehearsal.

In general and beyond the open channel with the star, the role of the mattress player with the ball has been high: he is the one who has made the most touches in the team (563, three behind Otamendi) and the first who has passed the most in the last third of the field (269 times), something that has also contributed to his being the second with the most losses (95, after Messi’s 101).

His union with Fernández and Mac Allister, born almost from scratch, has progressed until the big date against France. “El Motorcito”, as his teammates have nicknamed him, the player with square shoulders like metal armor, comes from a week with physical discomfort, but except for great misfortune, De Paul will continue feeding Messi balls. There is a direct line, on and off the field.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar