This Thursday, December 29, it was learned that Rodrigo DePaul He criminally denounced Camila Homs, the mother of his children, and also his ex-father-in-law Horace Homs after the Argentine soccer player received threats from both of them. According to information from Teleshow, the accusation was made at the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 34 in Buenos Aires, where it is claimed that the intimidation was also directed at the singer Tini Stoessel, his current partner.

“I still couldn’t enjoy the world championship”, is the phrase that the Atlético de Madrid player would have said regarding the problematic situation he lives with the mother of his little ones.

Why would Camila Homs be upset with Rodrigo de Paul?

The problems between Rodrigo de Paul and Camila Homs would have started after the arrival of the Argentine in his native country with the Albiceleste team after winning the World Cup in Qatar. The celebration for the title would have postponed the plans for a reunion with his children, Francesca and Bautista, which annoyed his ex-partner, however, they agreed to meet the next day.

On December 21, the 28-year-old midfielder was able to see his heirs, but his daughter asked him to attend Tini’s concert, the world champion accepted. However, this decision was not taken in a good way by Homs.

On the other hand, Horacio, the father of Camila Homs, told De Paul: “ You are going to meet Horacio Homs”, on June 13, while the legal processes for the separation of the soccer player and his daughter were taking place. Likewise, this occurred after a series of insults towards the Argentine national team and his mother.

What would the threats towards Rodrigo de Paul and Tini say?

According to the information released, De Paul presented a series of intimidating messages. “You have already decided that he will not come to the World Cup final,” the soccer player told Camila. “Believe that so you don’t believe how ***** you were and your whim was worth more than that moment,” Homs replied. However, Tini Stoessel was also mentioned.

“ I already told you. That it does not cross me and that it does not cross my children. Nothing more. You still don’t know me. I swear you don’t know me. And you don’t know the people around me either. So close the or ** ”, were the words that the mother of her two children wrote.

