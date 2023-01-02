They exude sweetness. Rodrigo DePaul and Tini Stoessel are not afraid to publicly show how much they love each other despite the constant negative comments they have received since they confirmed the start of their romance. The young couple is solid in their relationship and ignores the recent controversy that Camila Homs, ex-partner and mother of the children of the Atlético de Madrid player, has started by going out to speak ill of them with the press, in the middle of a legal dispute with the well-known footballer.

Rodrigo De Paul maintains a strong media mess with his ex Camila Homs. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Tini Stoessel/Camila Homs

The dedication of Rodrigo De Paul

Through social networks, Rodrigo De Paul wrote some tender words for Tini Stoessel in response to the publication made by the interpreter of “Strawberry” on the occasion of farewell to the year 2022. After that, the player did not hesitate to express his happiness for having been part of his life at this time.

“I only wish that 2023 with you is as special as this, that each moment continues to become unique” reads the first lines of his message.

In addition, he thanked all the love and support he has received from the singer in the most difficult times he has gone through. “Thank you for filling my days with love, for your hugs with small arms, but that make me feel more protected than anywhere else. Happy New Year, Titi of my life, ”she added.

Rodrigo De Paul wastes love for Tini Stoessel on social networks. Photo: Instagram capture/Rodrigo De Paul

Why did Rodrigo De Paul denounce Cami Homs?

On the afternoon of December 29, the Argentine press became alert after the lawsuit filed by Rodrigo DePaul against his ex-partner Camila Homs and her father, Horace Homs. This, because the footballer would have received threats on more than one occasion from them.

Likewise, according to the information presented by the entertainment program “Teleshow”, the singer Tini Stoessel was also a victim of intimidation.

“I still couldn’t enjoy the world championship” would have been the comment made by the Argentine athlete, referring to the recent controversy that began with the mother of his children.