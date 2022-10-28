Gastronomic Region of Murcia goes up a notch. And it does so after overcoming the barrier of a decade of existence with an extensive program featuring talks by chefs of the highest level such as Rodrigo de la Calle (El Invernadero, 1 Michelin star), Andoni Luis Aduriz (Mugaritz, 2 stars Michelin), Oriol Castro (Enjoy, 2 Michelin stars), Alberto Ferruz (BonAmb, 2 Michelin stars) and Luis Valls (El Poblet, 2 Michelin stars). These chefs are just five of the ‘main dishes’ that will be featured this year in the eleventh edition of the culinary congress organized by LA VERDAD, which will be held from November 4 to 7 at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium in Murcia.

The person in charge of opening the lecture room will be Rodrigo de la Calle with his green haute cuisine. Grandson of chefs and son of farmers, the father of Gastrobotany was steeped in love for the land and the kitchen since he was a child. Passion that he will demonstrate in the Gastronomic Region of Murcia, where around thirty chefs will pass during the four days in which the event will be held.

Completing the lineup of ‘starred’ Cristina Figueira and Francisco Cano (El Xato, 1 Michelin star) and José Manuel López (Peix & Brases, 1 Michelin star), along with chefs from the Region Pablo González (Cabaña Buenavista, 2 Michelin stars ), María Gómez (Magoga, 1 Michelin star) and Nazario Cano (Odiseo, 1 Michelin star).

Renowned local chefs such as David López (Local de Essay), Julio Velandrino (Velandrino Restaurante), Juan Guillamón (AlmaMater), Rodi Fernández (Taúlla) and Tomás Écija and Cundi Sánchez (El Albero and La Maita) will also not miss the culinary event. ), among other professionals who will pass through the conference room, which this year is moving to another area to gain space.

The Garum supplement, about to see the light



LA VERDAD reinforces its commitment to gastronomy with the launch of the Garum supplement, which will be released next Thursday, November 3. A twelve-page weekly space that will include reports, interviews, restaurant and bar reviews, information on nutrition and products, opinion articles and wine reviews from the best sommeliers in the Region of Murcia, among other content such as the ‘ Gastrohistorias’ by the culinary popularizer Ana Vega Pérez de Arlucea.

The supplement, coordinated by the journalist Daniel Vidal, will feature regular signatures from LA VERDAD, such as Sergio Gallego, Pachi Larrosa and Benjamín Lana, president of Vocento’s Gastronomy division. To reach the largest number of readers, Garum will be available in both the print and digital versions of the newspaper.

Delicacies for all tastes



La Calle de las Tapas will once again become the meeting point for congress attendees who want to enjoy a wide variety of delicious tapas, drinks and tastings from more than thirty exhibitors. This year, as a novelty, visitors will be able to get the official coins of the congress, the ‘gastros’, through the Oferplan website, which will set up a special area for the most far-sighted diners to pick up these ‘gastros’ without queuing.

In this eleventh edition, Murcia Gastronomic Region will have the ‘stands’ of Panasa, Los Chispos Restaurant, Confitería Maite, A Pulpo, Makro, Aliminter, Fripozo, Ben-Hur Mediterranean Spices, El Alboroque, Grupo Orenes Hotels and Restaurants, Brasas Panasa & Paco Rosa, IRCA, Hermanos Escámez Sánchez, Guimonto Cortadores, Atrium by Tuawa, Estrella de Levante, Salzillo Tea and Coffee, Asociación Origen Murcia, Murcia City Council, Asian José Díaz, Espumosos Martínez, Bodegas Luzón, Molina City Council, Gil Family Estates, Bodegas Maset, Cartagena City Council, Juana La Loca Wine, FJD Faustino and José Damián, Lorca City Council, Vermut Arlini, Tinto Corazón and Gran Rhin.

Live cooking menus and restaurant area



Those attending the Gastronomic Region of Murcia will also be able to opt for the Live Cooking Menus, which will be run by Pablo González (Cabaña Buenavista, 2 Michelin stars) and Nazario Cano (Odiseo, 1 Michelin star), in addition to the tandem formed by José Cremades (La Mestiza) and Sergio de la Orden (El Mosqui). These will be in charge of preparing a selection of four-handed dishes on their way through the congress. Not only will they be able to enjoy a tasting menu at an adapted price, but diners will be able to see live how the chefs prepare their delicacies as they disembark in the kitchens of the culinary event.

On the other hand, the Restaurant Zone will once again be highlighted, in which Gran Rhin, Tapería de la Huerta, Gastrobar Matavinos, Lariz and La Compañía Mercado Gastronómico will offer menus prepared especially for the occasion for those who wish to enjoy the Gastronomic Region of Murcia comfortably in around the table.

Ronqueo of a 200 kilo tuna



Another of the locations that will gain weight in this edition will be the terrace area, where workshops, tastings, tastings and even the ronqueo of a 200-kilo tuna by Fuentes El Atún Rojo will be held. Music and different shows will also be the protagonists of a space designed to fully enjoy the congress.

In addition to having a toy library service, the little ones will be able to show their culinary skills in eight workshops with different menus sponsored by Pujant. For the older ones, Schweppes will carry out a workshop to perfect the gin and tonic technique, presenting the selection of grapefruit and tonic from Nepal, its new product.

Cheese and vermouth will have their space in two workshops with tasting included by La Lechera de Bordeaux and La Tienda del Barman, respectively. There will also be a ronqueo, a Panettone contest and the already consolidated solidarity court of eLPOZO Alimentación in favor of the Segura Food Bank.

The eleventh edition of the congress, organized by LA VERDAD and La Brújula del Gourmet, is sponsored by the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, ‘1,001 Flavors’, Grupo Orenes Hotels and Restaurants, Schweppes, eLPOZO, the Murcia City Council, the City Council of Cartagena and Salzillo Tea and Coffee. The official beer of the congress is Estrella de Levante and Makro and Panasa are the official suppliers. Collaborating in the Mercedes-Benz Auto Classe event, the Murcia Origin association, the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts, the City Council of Lorca, Pujante, Murcopan and Jumilla Protected Designation of Origin. This edition is loaded with workshops. There will be tastings of limited edition Estrella de Levante beers, of wines from the Protected Designations of Origin of Bullas, Yecla and Jumilla, as well as wine tastings by the Association of Sommeliers of the Region of Murcia or the pairing tasting of tuna and wine by Maza y Cerón and La Bien Pagá.