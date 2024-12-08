Rodrigo Cuevas denounces a homophobic attack on an acquaintance that occurred in Gijón

The Asturian artist Rodrigo Cuevas has denounced through his Instagram profile a homophobic attack that occurred in Gijón against an acquaintance of his, when two people followed him and tried to open the door of the taxi he got into, being defended by the driver. Cuevas released the videos requesting help for his identification, a fact that has been achieved, and has also reported that the attacked person will file a complaint regarding the events.

In the video you can see how two men in an aggressive attitude try to open the taxi door, a fact rebuked by the driver. “You have a faggot in the car,” they say, to which the taxi driver responds with “What’s wrong” repeatedly. Finally they open the taxi door and the car leaves with the door open to avoid other circumstances.

Cuevas has disclosed that the attacked person will report the events after the identification of the alleged aggressors.