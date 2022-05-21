Rodrigo Cuba and Melissa Paredes haven’t made up yet. However, the soccer player does not plan to sue his ex-wife for defamation, because he or accused of psychologically mistreating her after being “protected” along with Anthony Aranda by Magaly Medina’s cameras.

According to the lawyer of ‘Gato’ Cuba, the conciliatory agreement they reached backed down in several lawsuits that were planned.

Rodrigo Cuba’s lawyer dismisses lawsuit against Melissa Paredes

The defender of Rodrigo Cuba appeared this Tuesday, May 20, in “Amor y fuego” to clarify the speculations of various media about a possible lawsuit by the soccer player against Melissa Paredes.

“We reached a conciliatory agreement, that conciliatory agreement makes us go back in many complaints and demands that we had, we cannot talk about that here ”, he clarified, and confirmed that no lawsuit will be made towards the former beauty queen.

What will the shared ownership regime between Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba be like?

In addition, the lawyer explained that, despite Melissa Paredes’ request for a variation of the shared ownership, this will continue to be the same as that which has been carried out in these months.

“We will continue in the same regime in which we are, that is, three and a half days each, because there is a conciliation that has the same effect as a court ruling. We suppose and believe that she should present a judicial process of variation of tenure”, explained Lady Peña.

‘Gato’ Cuba had requested preventive detention for Melissa Paredes

Rodrigo Gonzalez read in detail one of the annexes not presented in the first conciliations between Rodrigo Cuba Y Melissa Paredes. According to the reading of ‘Peluchín’, the soccer player wanted the model to be deprived of his freedom and to pay S / 200,000 for “morally” damaging him.

“(That) a custodial sentence be imposed for a term of one year and 8 months, and the amount of 180 days of fine (…). A civil compensation to a sum of S / 200,000 for moral damage and damage to the person (…)”, said the controversial driver.