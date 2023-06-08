Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo surprised with the news of their separation after having shouted their love to the four winds and having brought a girl into the world. The ex-partner has kept private reasons for their break up but recent statements by the businesswoman left questions about the bitter taste that would have been the end of their relationship, in addition to pointing out that she was “terrified” of the soccer player’s family, especially her father. Given this, the popular ‘Cat’ did not remain silent and responded to the cameras of “Love and fire”. What did he say? Find out all the details in the following note.

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about Ale Venturo’s statements?

Through a telephone link, Rodrigo Cuba stated for reporters from ‘Teddy’ and ‘Gigi’ Miter that his separation with Ale Venturo will not have legal issues involved, which did happen when he divorced Melissa Paredes after the ampay with Anthony Aranda. “Definitely (he will not have a legal confrontation with Ale Venturo). The only thing that will prioritize is the well-being of our baby and that is the main objective,” clarified.

For ‘Cat’ Cuba The most important thing is the good of her daughter, so she does not want to generate more controversy after breaking up with Natalie Vértiz’s best friend. “Yes, I have gone to see my baby girl and That is the most important thing, that I can always be close to her, watch out for her and get involved in her upbringing, right?” held.

“What do you mean by fear? I’m not going to say anything,” he said before the businesswoman’s revelation about the fear she had of the footballer’s family.

Was Rodrigo Cuba unfaithful to Ale Venturo?

For “Love and Fire”, Ale Venturo revealed that nothing was the same since Rodrigo Cuba’s ampay with another woman while she was pregnant. “He was disloyal. After infidelity, disrespect and, on top of that, pregnant, it is difficult for things to be the same again. You never know who you’re messing with, really,” he said, but added that he didn’t know if he had broken his commitment to her on more than one occasion.

