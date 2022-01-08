Rodrigo Cuba He has found love again and has shown himself with Ale Venturo, your new partner. The footballer no longer hides his romance with Natalie Vértiz’s friend, they were even caught together on the beach. Both shared images from the same sites on social networks and romantic messages were dedicated in the comments of Instagram.

Rodrigo Cuba’s first photo with his new partner

The couple spent the day at Los pulpos beach, south of Lima. They were in the company of several friends. The group took a photo together to commemorate the moment. In her The ‘Gato’ and Ale were noticed posing embraced.

Rodrigo Cuba shared the postcard on his Instagram stories and tagged his friends. She is serious the first image of the footballer with his new partner visible to all his followers. However, the shot remained on the social network for a few minutes, as he quickly removed it.

Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo pose together with their friends on the beach. Photo: Instagram / Rodrigo Cuba

Rodrigo Cuba is affectionate on social networks

However, the ‘Cat’ expressed his affection for Ale Venturo in another way and left tender comments on photographs that she uploads to Instagram: he wrote “Beautiful” in an image of the young woman with her little daughter. However, the text that has left the most impact was published on January 7, after her ex-partner Melissa Paredes confessed to being in a relationship with Anthony Aranda.

“I love you,” wrote the footballer in a postcard published by Natalie Vertiz’s friend accompanied by romantic emojis. In the picture, she posed smiling. At the moment, the comment garnered more than 2,000 likes.