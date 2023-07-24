Nothing was silent. Rodrigo Cuba starred in the most recent preview of the program ‘Love and fire’hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter in Willax Television. The soccer player referred to Ale Venturo, with whom he has a daughter. Despite the fact that the couple announced their separation several weeks ago, they have been seen sharing together on several occasions, which, for many followers, would show that they would have resumed their romance.

“I do love her and I love her. I don’t have to hide it”announced ‘Gato’ Cuba in the spot for ‘Amor y Fuego’, a program that will be broadcast tomorrow, Monday, July 24, at 1:50 p.m.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo would have reconciled: this detail exposes them

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about Ale Venturo?

Despite his love break with Ale Venturo, Rodrigo Cuba admitted that he still has feelings for his daughter’s mother, although he confirmed that they have not resumed their romance.

“Right now we are in a parental relationship, we are not in a relationship, I could not lie to you. It is evident that I do love her and I love her, I have no reason to deny it, I have told her twenty thousand times. But in the end I think there are quite a few things that we have to solve. The main thing is that we are both well for the baby, ”she told Trome.

Is Rodrigo Cuba still looking to recover the love of Ale Venturo?

“Gato” Cuba referred to the mistakes he made during his relationship with Ale Venturo, especially about the “ampay” where he kissed the neck of a young woman in a disco when his daughter’s mother was still pregnant.

“I think we are human, we make right and wrong decisions and I think that as long as you know how to recognize your mistakes and seek to solve it in the best way, in the end one has to be calm (…) Everything has its time and its moment, which I think is something that she and I have to handle in private, “he concluded.

#Rodrigo #Cuba #longer #hides #feelings #Ale #Venturo #quotI #love #love #herquot