You can not lose this. Rodrigo Cuba He opened the doors of his house to Magaly Medina to reveal unknown passages of the crisis that arose in his marriage to Melissa Paredes after the spread of the ampay that he starred in with Anthony Aranda. This conversation took place in the midst of the legal dispute they are facing over the legal custody of her youngest daughter.

Live: Interview with Rodrigo Cuba LIVE: follow the minute by minute of his statements Melissa reaffirmed that Rodrigo knew that she liked Anthony Once again, Melissa assured that Rodrigo Cuba was aware that she liked Anthony Aranda. Melissa Paredes questions Rodrigo’s ‘pain’ Cuba Also, in a conversation with Ethel Pozo, Melissa Paredes questioned the fact that Magaly had expressed that Rodrigo was suffering from his marital separation. “Magaly comes out to talk about Rodrigo’s suffering, when did you see him suffer? Because I didn’t even see him suffer. I saw him suffer when we talked a few days ago, but there he never looked bad, he was seen happy and he’s fine,” he said. the model with a puzzled face. They tried to have a second child Melissa Paredes said that, in view of her marital crisis with Rodrigo Cuba, both tried to have another baby, hoping that this would help rekindle the passion and love in their relationship. “We even thought about procreating because maybe that would bring us closer together, a mistake that many couples make. But, what it doesn’t, it isn’t.” He doesn’t want money from Rodrigo Cuba When asked about the reason for the variation in the shared ownership that she requested from Rodrigo Cuba, Melissa Paredes was blunt and said that she would not reveal the reasons for not exposing her descendant more. Melissa on photo of her daughter with Anthony Aranda The model also gave her opinion about the accusations she has been receiving for sending a photo of her eldest daughter with Anthony Aranda to Rodrigo Cuba. In this regard, ‘Meli’ implied that this postcard is from January 2022 and that the dancer appeared in the background. Melissa responded to Rodrigo Cuba The model denied having started a new conciliation process in order to obtain money from the soccer player. “What he wants is for people to believe that I am asking for a change in ownership for silver and that is false. The document specifies that the economic issue will not be modified,” he told Ethel Pozo.

After the statements that both have been making in recent days, the ‘Gato’ Cuba will clarify this Monday, May 23, about the alleged complaint that he would have wanted to impose on the former TV host and the economic agreements reached with his ex-wife to sign the divorce

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba reveals that Melissa Paredes regretted the ampay: “He asked me to come back”

Rodrigo Cuba reveals when his marital crisis began with Melissa Paredes

In the preview of Magaly Medina’s interview with Rodrigo Cuba, the soccer player reveals that the conflict in his marriage began when Melissa Paredes joined “Reinas del show”. With this, he would deny the version told by the actress, who assured that their relationship would have ended months before.

When will the interview with Rodrigo Cuba LIVE be broadcast?

This Monday, May 23, on “Magaly TV, the firm” the interview with Rodrigo Cuba will be broadcast exclusively, where he will reveal details never before told about the end of his marriage to Melissa Paredes.

At what time can the interview with Rodrigo Cuba be seen?

Magaly Medina’s interview with Rodrigo Cuba will be broadcast from 9:45 pm on ATV, this Monday, May 23.

Melissa Paredes responds to Rodrigo Cuba about payment for his services. Photo: Capture/America TV/ATV

On what channel will the interview with Rodrigo Cuba be broadcast?

The interview with Rodrigo Cuba on “Magaly TV, la firma” will be broadcast by the ATV signal through DirecTV: channel 199; Movistar TV: channel 9 and Claro TV: channel 9.

Rodrigo Cuba gave an exclusive interview to Magaly Medina to talk about his separation from Melissa Paredes. Photo: composition/ Instagram

Can you watch “Magaly TV, the firm” online?

Magaly Medina’s program can also be seen online through the website of atvs.

In the promotional preview of the interview with Rodrigo Cuba, the soccer player is heard saying: “He asked me to come back”, “We slept in the same bed”, “How could a person be so selfish and throw his family away ?”.

Magaly Medina was surprised when she exclusively interviewed Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba. Photo: ATV captures

“A month before the ampay, Melissa tells your dad that they were thinking of giving your daughter a little brother?”, the presenter asked.