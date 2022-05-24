You can not lose this. Rodrigo Cuba He opened the doors of his house to Magaly Medina to reveal unknown passages of the crisis that arose in his marriage to Melissa Paredes after the spread of the ampay that he starred in with Anthony Aranda. This conversation took place in the midst of the legal dispute they are facing over the legal custody of her youngest daughter.
After the statements that both have been making in recent days, the ‘Gato’ Cuba will clarify this Monday, May 23, about the alleged complaint that he would have wanted to impose on the former TV host and the economic agreements reached with his ex-wife to sign the divorce
YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba reveals that Melissa Paredes regretted the ampay: “He asked me to come back”
Rodrigo Cuba reveals when his marital crisis began with Melissa Paredes
In the preview of Magaly Medina’s interview with Rodrigo Cuba, the soccer player reveals that the conflict in his marriage began when Melissa Paredes joined “Reinas del show”. With this, he would deny the version told by the actress, who assured that their relationship would have ended months before.
When will the interview with Rodrigo Cuba LIVE be broadcast?
This Monday, May 23, on “Magaly TV, the firm” the interview with Rodrigo Cuba will be broadcast exclusively, where he will reveal details never before told about the end of his marriage to Melissa Paredes.
At what time can the interview with Rodrigo Cuba be seen?
Magaly Medina’s interview with Rodrigo Cuba will be broadcast from 9:45 pm on ATV, this Monday, May 23.
On what channel will the interview with Rodrigo Cuba be broadcast?
The interview with Rodrigo Cuba on “Magaly TV, la firma” will be broadcast by the ATV signal through DirecTV: channel 199; Movistar TV: channel 9 and Claro TV: channel 9.
Can you watch “Magaly TV, the firm” online?
Magaly Medina’s program can also be seen online through the website of atvs.
In the promotional preview of the interview with Rodrigo Cuba, the soccer player is heard saying: “He asked me to come back”, “We slept in the same bed”, “How could a person be so selfish and throw his family away ?”.
“A month before the ampay, Melissa tells your dad that they were thinking of giving your daughter a little brother?”, the presenter asked.
