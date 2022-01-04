Rodrigo Cuba He would be giving himself a new opportunity in love, now with the businesswoman Ale Venturo, according to photos and videos recently released by the Instarándula portal. In the images, which would have been taken during the 2022 New Year celebrations, the Club Sport Boys footballer, the young woman and her daughter show off walking together on a beach while talking.

In the midst of this revelation, Alexandra Venturo shared on her official Instagram account a photograph in which she appears carrying her little girl, which touched her more than 73,000 followers, but especially her ‘Cat’ Cuba, who did not hesitate to comment on the publication with a tender message.

“Beautiful”, the player wrote along with some heart emojis. With this emotional dedication, Cuba further fueled rumors about an alleged romance.

Ale Venturo speaks after ampay with the ‘Gato’ Cuba

Through his stories on Instagram, Ale Venturo shared a thoughtful message about love after being captured next to Rodrigo Cuba.

“García Márquez said: ‘Neither love is a cage, nor freedom is being alone. Love is the freedom to fly together, it is to leave without possessing ‘. And how right in his words ”, was the emotional message of the young businesswoman that caused a stir among her fans.

Who is Ale Venturo?

Alexandra Venturo, who was recorded together with Rodrigo Cuba, is a businesswoman and mother of a little girl. Years ago, the young woman inaugurated her startup La Nevera Fit, focused on providing healthy food, which already has branches in Surco, Miraflores and La Molina. In addition, Ale is the best friend of Natalie Vértiz, since they have both known each other since they were 6 years old.

It should be noted that, according to images from the Instarándula portal, Ale Venturo and the ‘Gato’ Cuba would have celebrated the New Year on a beach near the San Vicente farm.