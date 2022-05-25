In the first installment of Magaly Medina’s interview with Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba, on Monday, May 23, the soccer player shared some details of how he lived the days during and after the ampay of Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda. In this sense, he mentioned that he cried alone when he saw the images broadcast on the “Magaly TV, firm” program.

Despite the fact that the former beauty queen requested a new conciliation to vary the possession of her youngest daughter, but it was not successful. The member of Sport Boys specified that he does not hold a grudge against his ex-wife and wished him the best, he expressed during the conversation with the show host.

Soccer player sends a message to Melissa Paredes

The athlete mentioned that by different means he has let the actress know of his message and has even told her face to face and even on WhatsApp, since he assures that his daughter’s happiness depends on the model.

“I have always said it and I will say it. I have already told her by all means, by phone, in person and by WhatsApp . I’ve told him: I don’t wish you harm, I don’t hold a grudge against you. All I want is for you to do well because if you’re fine, my daughter will be fine. . I only wish you that you can get ahead and that you are well and that you and I get along well, ”she limited.

Rodrigo Cuba says that Melissa Paredes asked him to leave the house

In one of Magaly Medina’s questions during the first installment of the conversation with the athlete, on Monday, May 23. Rodrigo Cuba was surprised to reveal that Melissa Paredes asked him to leave the house after the images were broadcast with the dancer. “On the day of the ampay she wanted me to go to sleep outside the room and I told her: The one who has to go is you. I just spent 15 days in the room with the small, uncomfortable bed and it doesn’t seem fair to me. I live from my body and my physical state and I deserve to rest, I am in competition. I already sacrificed myself for your contagion and I already understood the reason for your contagion. It doesn’t seem fair to me,” he noted.