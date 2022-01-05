Rodrigo Cuba continues to generate comments about his alleged relationship with Ale Venturo, Natalie Vértiz’s best friend. In addition to being captured together on a beach a few days ago, the footballer has also commented on various photographs of the young businesswoman on his Instagram account.

The ex-partner of Melissa Paredes dedicated a tender message to the also cook and her daughter. “Haemos”, was the short, but significant comment that he left in one of the images.

Rodrigo Cuba surprises with dedication to Ale Venturo. Photo: Ale Venturo / Instagram

YOU CAN SEE Rodrigo Cuba dedicates a tender message to Ale Venturo and her daughter after showing off together on the beach

Rodrigo Cuba shares a romantic message

The soccer player decided to use his social networks to detail to his followers the moment he is living in the love plane. Rodrigo Cuba replied a romantic text that would highlight his position on the bond he has created with Ale Venturo, a young businesswoman, in recent days.

“It doesn’t matter who pulled the strings, if it was chance or fate, we both deserved each other” , it reads in the image that he published on his official Instagram account.

Rodrigo Cuba shares a romantic message. Photo: capture @ gatocuba16

YOU CAN SEE Rodrigo Cuba: who is Ale Venturo, the business woman who is linked to ‘Gato’?

Who is Ale Venturo, the supposed new partner of Rodrigo Cuba?

Rodrigo Cuba He has been linked to Ale Venturo after finalizing his divorce with Melissa Paredes. The aforementioned young woman is a prosperous businesswoman in the healthy food sector and founder of the brand La Fridge Fit, which offers desserts and food focused on taking care of health in its stores in Surco, La Molina and Miraflores.

Although she is not a public figure, she is one of Natalie Vértiz’s best friends and has been seen with her at various times. In addition, he has more than 95,000 followers on social networks.