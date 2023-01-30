The wait is over! Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba experienced moments of emotion when they received their little daughter in their arms.

The baby is born! Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo are already the parents of a girl. This Sunday, January 29 at 10:00 p.m., the couple quickly went to the Delgado clinic so that the businesswoman can perform labor during delivery. Hours later, she would have given birth to the newborn, who is now Mia’s little sister, daughter of “Gato” with Melissa Paredes. Both are very happy for the arrival of the new member of the Cuba Venturo family. In this note we tell you all the details of this heartwarming news confirmed in “Light it up”.

‘Metiche’ confirms that Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba are already parents again

During the broadcast of the program “Préndete”, Kurt Villavicencio announced this news, since the reporters of the program are outside the aforementioned clinic waiting for Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo and are aware of what is happening around the businesswoman baby.

Unexpectedly, a few minutes after the end of the block, ‘Metiche’ interrupted the search for the new partner for Karla Tarazona and announced that Ale Venturo already has his little daughter in his arms: “Watch out. Last minute information. Details not yet I have them, but that Ale Venturo has already given birth, she has already given birth. We will give you more information later. They are parents again. Congratulations.”

User sends information about the pregnancy status of Ale Venturo

As is to be expected, Samuel Suárez could not stop reporting on this event, which is why, through Instarándula, the journalist published a message from a follower confirming that Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba were with their relatives at waiting for the baby to be born.

