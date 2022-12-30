Ale Venture and Rodrigo Cuba They have become one of the most beloved and sought after celebrity couples of recent times. Although in a past interview they said that they have known each other for many years, their romance captured the attention of the press, as it was confirmed a few months after the soccer player announced his separation from Melissa Paredes amid accusations of infidelity. Now, the soccer player and the businesswoman are just short of celebrating their first year together and welcoming their first daughter.

Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba have starred in a media legal battle for custody of their daughter. Photo: Composition La República / Jazmín Ceras

How did Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo meet?

In the month of May, Rodrigo Cuba and ale venturo They had an extensive conversation with Magaly Medina, in which they not only talked about their connection as a couple, but also about their long history, since, since they were little, they had met at meetings or events because they had several friends in common.

“The truth is, since we were very young, we have had many friends in common at school. We didn’t know each other, but we knew who was who ”, detailed the Sport Boys player.

After these statements, “Urraca” added more information. “They had known each other since they were very young because he studied at a private school, Santa María, and she at Reina de los Ángeles, and the ‘quinos’, the fifteen-year-olds, were the different promotions of these two schools”.

How did your love story begin?

Although many may think that both have been talking to each other for a long time, the beginnings of their entire romance arose after Ale Venturo “liked” one of the posts shared by the ‘Cat’ Cuba.

“At that moment when he put ‘like’ on me, I was lying on my bed and I see: ‘Ale Venturo’ I said ‘What?’ I saw that he was following me and I put ‘Follow’ in front of him too”, explained the Peruvian athlete.

Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba could be expecting a child. Photo: aleventuro/Instagram

From there, both began conversations on social networks and, after several days of messaging at all times, they agreed to see each other for the first time.

“She started giving him likes because they had friends in common, and then he her. It all started on Instagram. It wasn’t Natalie Vértiz who played Cupid, no. It was the ‘Gato’ Cuba that she launched and began to write to her through Instagram, until one day she invited her to eat at her house and she started this story, ”Magaly complied.

The ampay of Ale Venturo and Rodrigo Cuba

After days of speculation, as a result of the interactions they had on social networks, it was the “Love and Fire” program that broadcast the first images of Rodrigo Cuba and ale venturowho received the New Year 2022 together.

In the report presented on January 10, the loving lovebirds can be seen getting ready for the end-of-year festivities. However, the most outstanding were the passionate kisses that were given near one of the windows of the place where they were.

With the dissemination of this material, it was confirmed that “Gato” Cuba was giving himself a new opportunity in love, news that was confirmed weeks later by Natalie Vértiz.