Is the reconciliation confirmed? The program of Magaly Medina presented some unpublished images of the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba with his ex-partner ale venturo. They show that both spent the night together in the apartment of the Sport Boys player. The news has attracted attention, because days ago they terminated their sentimental relationship of more than a year.

YOU CAN SEE: Ale Venturo visits Rodrigo Cuba in his apartment after rumors of reconciliation: “Everything is fine as parents”

How was the ampay for Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo?

The soccer player Rodrigo Cuba drew attention a few days ago after posting a video in which he dedicated a song to Ale Venturo. Now, the program “Magaly TV, the firm” exposed a report that shows the precise moment in which the player recorded that video and later went to pick up the businesswoman in a residence in his truck.

Subsequently, both they set off towards the footballer’s apartment and are not seen leaving until the early hours of the next day.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Paredes was consulted by Ale and ‘Gato’ Cuba amid reconciliation rumors: what did she say?

What did Rodrigo Cuba say about a reconciliation with Ale Venturo?

After the images, Rodrigo Cuba was approached by a reporter from Magaly Medina who asked him about a reconciliation with the mother of his youngest daughter. However, the popular “Cat” preferred not to comment and entered a commercial premises.

However, hours ago, the businesswoman did dare to talk about her current union with the soccer player and, although she did not give details about whether they resumed their relationship, the young woman clarified that they are trying to have a good relationship as parents.

#Rodrigo #Cuba #Ale #Venturo #images #ampay #footballers #apartment #separation