Rodrigo Cuba Y Ale Venturo They no longer have anything to hide, as they have been caught several times together in recent days. This time, the program Amor y fuego issued a preview of this Monday, January 10, in the video you can see the ‘ampay’ starring the athlete and the businesswoman, while they kiss in the footballer’s apartment.

In the preview of the next edition of the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, who is in Spain, you can see that he receives a message from his partner in which he asks if he is ready to see the new ‘ampays’ of 2022 After seeing the videos, the young woman is surprised by the images of the “Cat” Cuba.

After the curious conversation between the presenters of Amor y fuego, they show the clip, where the member of the Sport Boys and Natalie Vértiz’s friend appear giving several kisses in Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Cuba’s apartment.

YOU CAN SEE: Rodrigo Cuba to Ale Venturo and her daughter after showing off together on the beach: “Beautiful”

Very affectionate soccer player and businesswoman in South Beach

The Instarándula portal shared a small clip captured by one of his followers on a southern beach in which Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo appear very affectionate. “And in order not to lose habit, the ‘ratujas’ did it again moments ago,” wrote the journalist in the photograph. However, it has not been the only way out of both, since a few days ago an image was released where they are seen sharing with the spouses Yaco Eskenazi and Natalie Vértiz.

Rodrigo Cuba shares a photo with Ale Venturo

Last Friday, January 7, the athlete shared in his Instagram stories a photograph in the company of his friends on the beach; However, what most attracted attention was the tender embrace between Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo. Despite this, the footballer withdrew the publication after a few minutes. This would be the first image of the new couple visible to all their followers.