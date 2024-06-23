Rodrigo Contreras (NU) became the new champion of the Return to Colombia after winning the final stage, a 17-kilometer time trial between Medellín and the heights of Las Palmas.

According to the criteria of

Contreras is the best cyclist in the country at this time when the local season comes to an end. Ecuador, Well, he already won Colombia Tour, the best local competition, with riders from the World Tour, the highest category of cycling.

The best

He is the only rider who won the Tour Colombia and the Vuelta a Colombia in the same season, which speaks volumes about his category.

Diego Camargo (left, second), Rodrigo Contreras (champion) and Wilson Peña, third in the Vuelta a Colombia 2024. Photo:Fedeciclismo Press Share

The 30-year-old cyclist achieved victory in the day with a time of 46 minutes and 53 seconds, followed by Diego Camargo (Petrolike), who finished one minute and five seconds behind, while Wilson Pena (Sistecredito) was third with a difference of two minutes and six seconds.

Contreras, in the general classification, spent a time of 31 hours, 35 minutes and 34 seconds. Camargo was second at two minutes and 59 seconds, while Peña was three minutes and 42 seconds behind.

“Very happy with my first victory in the Vuelta a Colombia. Nobody can imagine how difficult it is to win this race because every Colombian cyclist wants to win it one day. “My rivals were several of the best runners in the country and that makes this victory much more worthwhile,” said the champion.

And he added: “This trophy is not just mine but the entire team that gave everything for me throughout the nine stages. We hope that this is the first of many more victories thanks to the coaches, teammates and our great sponsor NU Colombia” said the champion.