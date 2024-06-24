A new rise in the rhetorical tone of the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, provokes an unprecedented political discussion in the Central American country around a statement that for many is absurd and for others, dangerous. The president affirmed that the Central American country has been a dictatorship or a tyranny for decades, despite historical evidence and numerous indicators on the democratic stability of the nation set as an example for the rest of the countries on the continent, but the political debate has already was installed.

The discussion was activated by the Costa Rican president himself during a visit to the northern part of the country on Friday, when he assured that his country has lived for more than seven decades in a “perfect dictatorship” by politicians from one party or another who forged a framework legal to limit real power to the people, of whom he claims to be representative. He even called the authors of the Political Constitution ‘lively’, an Americanism to refer to people skilled at taking advantage of circumstances by reprehensible means.

After a strong reaction from sectors outside the Government and a strong rejection in a statement by the eight former rulers who are still alive, the president who boasts of not being a diplomat tried to correct himself, but said almost the same thing: “Maybe the word ‘ dictatorship’ was not the most appropriate, but ‘perfect tyranny,’” he pronounced in what turned out to be a confirmation of the initial message.

The escalation in Chaves’ speech, however, is not coincidental. On June 5, the president fulfilled his intention to propose a legislative project to call a referendum and thus, confident in a popularity of 50%, he opened a possible mid-term electoral scenario that serves as a thermometer of his power. His intention is to get the population to vote to reform the powers of the Comptroller General of the Republic, which he considers a hindrance to his infrastructure projects. The president calls it “strengthening” and the comptroller general, Marta Acosta, denounces a “dismantling” of one of the entities that are part of the Costa Rican institutions now repudiated by Chaves.

The referendum proposal is far from subjecting major, urgent projects or campaign promises to the popular will. After weighing the legal and even political viability of issues such as security, pension system, increase in working hours or privatization of a state bank, the initiative presented by Chaves in person before the Legislative Assembly is based only on the reform of administrative controls to facilitate government projects. However, in its consequences the referendum could be an attempt to demonstrate one’s own political force, analysts warn, although Chaves exposes it as one more piece in an alleged “revolution” against the political system based on “that tale of democracy and institutions.” ”.

Chaves’ speech angered the eight former presidents who have governed Costa Rica since 1986 with three different parties. That is why they issued a manifesto for words that they consider inadmissible from the Head of State of one of the most recognized democracies on the continent. “It equated Costa Rica with countries like North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua,” the former presidents signed.

Regarding Nicaragua, by the way, it has avoided describing Daniel Ortega’s regime as a dictatorship, but that is not its only contradiction. In March, before the Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Gina Raimondo, the president said that Costa Rica has been “a beacon of democracy” and reiterated it in the speech on May 2: “our democracy is strong and continues to be a world example . This is reflected in the 2023 Democracy Index from the prestigious newspaper The Economist, which places our nation as the best consolidated democracy in all of Latin America and number 17 in the world.” This Thursday, the United States ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Francisco Mora, received a question from the Costa Rican press about the subject and answered that he prefers not to comment on Chaves’ statement because “Costa Rica continues to be a shining example.” of a consolidated democracy.”

Chaves, however, faces a challenging political moment as he overcomes the first half of the quadrennium without being able to fulfill several campaign promises, with an insecurity crisis due to drug trafficking and 65% of the population that sees worsening corruption, but without the favor of the majority opposition groups in the Legislative Assembly and with a democratic system of checks and balances that causes frustration. The president is committed to exploiting the popular discredit of the political parties and the citizen support that he retains with his style as a tough man at the head of the “jaguars”, as he calls his followers, in reference to the animal whose name he baptized the project. law for referendum. He adopted the allegory of the predatory animal after an international financial report used it to symbolize good macroeconomic indicators.

The presidential effort reinforces his desire to go against everything that represents traditional politics, including institutions such as the CGR, Congress, the Constitutional Chamber (which must analyze whether the proposal for a popular consultation does not violate the Magna Carta) and the Supreme Court of Elections ( TSE), which has in its hands a request to authorize the collection of some 180,000 signatures in favor of the referendum. This mechanism for collecting signatures is provided for by law and Chaves has chosen it as an alternative given the probability that the deputies will reject Chaves’ project; It is called a “citizen initiative” and was activated by the husband of Pilar Cisneros, the main official representative who this week spoke out in favor of immediate presidential re-election, prohibited by the Constitution.

For former president Laura Chinchilla (2010-2014), Chaves is following a “predictable script,” she told the newspaper La Nación. “There is no type of innovation here. In many countries, the weakening of democratic institutions has begun by distorting the institutional history of the country, by attacking the institutions, by dismantling that shared vision that we have of our democracy,” he said, referring to Latin American nations whose rulers arrive through democratic means. and from within they try to reinterpret history in their favor or against their opponents.

Rodrigo Arias, Minister of the Presidency in the governments of his brother Óscar (1986-1990 and 2006-2010), also reacted from his seat as an opposition deputy and president of the Legislative Assembly: “Although we are not a dictatorship or a tyranny, or anything Similarly, we are not exempt from falling into it. That is why we must always be vigilant against any attempt, disguised as good intentions,” said Arias, who had a cordial relationship with Chaves until May, when he warned that there is no legislative environment suitable for a referendum proposal if it is used as a vengeful mechanism. against the institutionality.

Nor was the Costa Rican Union of Chambers and Associations of Private Business (Uccaep) left out, the largest business association that at the beginning of the government gave signs of support for Chaves, pointing out the importance of institutionality, of the system of checks and balances in the democratic model and dialogue between powers that, however, now seem more distant.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.