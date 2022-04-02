The presidential elections in Costa Rica will be defined in the second round this Sunday, April 3. And as the main candidate is the former minister Rodrigo Chavezwhich in the midst of his candidacy unleashed a scandal when, in August 2021, it was revealed that he had been sanctioned for sexual misconduct against women who worked at the World Bank.

Despite this situation, he leads the polls to become the next president of the Central American country.

Chaves assumed a sanction in 2019 for the world Bank, after it was determined that the politician engaged in “inappropriate sexual conduct against subordinates”. This has been refuted by the presidential candidate on different occasions, without giving much importance to the fact that these facts were disclosed in August of last year by a Costa Rican newspaper.

However, the information was reviewed by the local press and also by the United States media, which found that Chaves was not fired and continued in office, although the World Bank had established that the current candidate for the party Democratic Social Progresshad a repetitive behavior with at least six women.

“The World Bank Administrative Tribunal found that the bank’s top management, under the presidency of David Malpass and his two predecessors, failed to adequately sanction Rodrigo Chaves. He was demoted, but not fired, despite a documented pattern of harassment, which lasted at least four years and involved six women.“, according to documents related to the case that were reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Former Minister of Finance of Costa Rica and presidential candidate Rodrigo Chaves. Photo: Welcome Velasco. EFE

Chaves is an economist and also served as Minister of Finance in Costa Rica. Some of his most outspoken opponents have branded him a “populist” candidate, suggesting radical proposals against the current government.

In addition, the forceful attacks that Chaves has made against the traditional parties that they have presided over in recent decades have become notorious.

Now, there are gender groups in the country that assure that if the former minister were to become the first president, the advancement of social rights and the liberal course with an egalitarian approach that has been developed in Costa Rica could be at risk. But the political leader has insisted that the complaints of alleged sexual harassment never occurred and that it was all a “misunderstanding” by his co-workers.

