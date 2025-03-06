Rodrigo Blanco Calderón is one of the most ambitious narrative voices of his generation. His prose is restless. Effective Sordid. The whole, however, involves a broken beauty like the one it already demonstrated in its first novel ‘The Night’ (2016) and in its second novel, … entitled ‘Sympathy’ (2021), including among the finalists of the Man Booker Prize.

On this occasion, the Venezuelan narrator returns with ‘Venecos’ (foam pages), the fifth volume dedicated to the brief format and in which he demonstrates why his talent has been recognized with the prestigious Henry O. Prizethe oldest and oldest short fictional award in the United States that was awarded since 1919.

With an even more precise look than he already showed in his stories books ‘Los Terneros’ (2018) or ‘Las Rayas’ (2009), Blanco Calderón Rescue broken characters, men and women in constant movement to whom the writer recounts through the prism of the displaced, either from his country or of himself: the teacher turned into a sweeper who collects the corpses of the pigeons, the girl who learns to walk in heels in a deranged city, the suicide and the one he remembers.

Equipped with an own strength and voice, Rodrigo Blanco Calderón enters the dark places of the human being with the ease and coldness of Philip Roth, but without dispensing with the literary games of Latin American teachers. Venezuela, the country from which it left more than a decade ago is, on this occasion, background of a broader literary inquiry to which it reaches, precisely, through the genre with which it became known as a writer with ‘a long row of men’ (2005).

– Is the storyteller a narrator who goes to the gym?

– I love writing and exercise. But I don’t see the story as a simple preparatory calisthenia for the novel. Among the writers, the novelist would probably be the one who would have to make the greatest effort to, even adulterated, give a story of narrative muscle. The storyteller would go through calisthenics. And the poet, no doubt, for yoga.

– Are you a novelist tells?

– This is already my fifth volume of stories. I have two novels. Beyond that data, I feel that I come from the story. In that sense, it would be a storyteller, yes, count. My first novel, ‘The Night’, was a failed story. For me, this book has been like a much deeper reconnection with the genre.

– Is the tribute to the novel mandatory? Can’t you live in the story?

– In the Anglo -Saxon sphere, someone can only be a storytell and make a career. In France, it would be practically impossible. In Latin America it is true that the story has much greater predicament, but it is very difficult. Brief forms, as Borges would say, are difficult to specify economically. Julio Ramón Ribeyro, one of the greatest writers of the Spanish language of the twentieth century, basically a storyteller, sometimes had to lend himself to the novel.

– ‘Venecos’ is a portrait in the distance, but not necessarily of its gentilicio, what unites these characters, in addition to the strip?

– Venezuelan characters moving is a common feature. Veneco is a word that has been very much in vogue, which can be affectionate or pejorative and that, in essence, I like it. It is a call for attention, but the book goes to what I think they are my songs, which have a lot to do with what you call the strip, sifted through emigration.

– There is parody, even laugh in the middle of the disaster.

– That has been one of the most important things I have incorporated into my life in the last 10 years. It has to do with migration. The distance is geographical, but also emotional. It has nothing to do with banalizing pain, but with trying to see things in a broader proportion: it can be terrible right now, but perhaps the next day is not so much.

– Unlike other books, the revolution is blurred

– The stories have the goodness or virtue that they are being infected from the time they are written. My relationship with what is called Bolivarian Chavista Revolution that already begins to resemble that of the Cubans with the Cuban revolution. That is, it is a fact that is there, which has been twenty years and that it seems that it will be twenty more years and is almost a geological fact. A mountain, one thing that ends up joining as a fact.

– Is Venezuela a very small cage?

– Any identity can become oppressive, whatever: national, professional, sexual, family or social. In my case, I had that feeling of cage before I left. I felt more and more surrounded and limited. Sometimes they ask me if they put me imprisoned or chased me. The answer is no, but to me, many people that I knew, my students, they were invaded by sadness and a tremendous reluctance. Then the worst had not arrived. The first years of emigration, and talking with other immigrants that have also happened to them, I had nightmares: I dreamed that I was again in Caracas and could not come out again.

– Does it make sense to speak a Venezuelan or Latin American literature?

– Those categories seem more and more obsolete. They work in academies and universities, which seem to me places of a very valuable work, but that is justified within that system. It has very little or perhaps void effect on writers, and readers. In a world like the current one these are archaeological categories that serve to classify, to justify certain approaches to criticism, but that has a fairly limited field of action.

-‘The foreigner ‘, the teacher’s story that sweeps dead pigeons. Tell me about that.

– Before I lived in the Alameda de Colón, here in Malaga. It is a place that is full of palm trees and birds of all kinds. Tourists usually stop, delighted, to take photos of the birds. But who lives there and spends every day can confirm that there is a true massacre between some species and others. And as the traumas emerge, then … a conversation emerges with the teacher, who just had a sweetener, something that has happened to many migrants. However, I keep the image of the massacre that goes unnoticed or that is even music for the ears of those who listen to the little birds.

– What do you mean, exactly?

– I didn’t have it so clear at that time, but sometimes, with what has happened in Venezuela, one feels like that. There has been a massacre of the dimensions of the war in Syria, but it is not seen, it is not perceived as such and only Venezuelans and counted international voices know it.

-Two themes of his work reappear in this book. One of them, madness …

– The theme of madness always comes to me, either because I am interested in or through stories that other people tell me. I think it is one of the great concerns I have had when I write. Everyone who knows me knows that my mother is a psychiatrist, who was a forensic psychiatrist, that is, I grew up in the midst of that terminology. Today, finally, the issue of health and mental illnesses is having media resonance and research that should.

– The second theme is suicide. Appears in ‘The Scalena Symmetry of suicides’

– That story, and that is why he is dedicated to her, he tells the story of Caneo Arguinzones, the young Venezuelan poet, who committed suicide in 2014. She was my student at the School of Letters of the Central University of Venezuela. He was an important person: very compromised and active Chavista militant, he was both an intelligent person, an impressive intelligence and a sensitivity towards tremendous poetry. The news of his death was devastating. He was the last person that I would have thought that he could commit suicide because he transmitted an incredible strength. So, it is the issue we are talking about before: the announced, but invisible tragedies.