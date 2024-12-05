On November 28, I saw that people, like a synchronized swimming team, began to say thank you. It didn’t take me long to understand that it was Thanksgiving Day, which made everything even stranger. As far as I knew, that was a strictly North American celebration. I don’t know what has determined that from now on it is also a global holiday, which we will have to incorporate into Christmas with Santa Claus and his reindeer and Halloween. Not to mention those other commemorations that throughout the year are milestones in our national calendars: the delivery of the Oscars, Emmy and Grammy awards, the elections in the United States, the Met Gala and the Super Bowl. In this case, one might think that the laudable goal of giving thanks trumps any postcolonial considerations. In principle, yes. One of the tools that helped me overcome a depressive condition, with its corresponding anxiety attacks, was to incorporate the act of gratitude into my routine. Before falling asleep, or even trying to fall asleep on those dark nights of the soul, I would search in the depths of the day for something to feel grateful for. A small gesture that a stranger had with me, a job opportunity, a meme sent by a friend, a song suggested by the pious algorithm. Any shred of kindness was enough to calm the anguish and face the prospect of the next day with faith. Even today, every time my personal compass threatens to drift, giving thanks allows me to locate north. The problem with this progressive cultural domestication is that our different, intimate and unrepeatable norths end up confused and erased by a single, quite specific and geographical north. A little over eighty years ago, the Uruguayan artist Joaquín Torres García sketched his ‘Inverted America’, radically altering the magnetism of the Latin American compass with his motto: “Our north is the south.” A powerful image that, interpreted literally as Hugo Chávez did when using it within his political program, can lead to new servitudes (and not precisely from the powers of the north). Which should not surprise us either, since compasses work everywhere except, precisely, at the polar extremes, whether north or south. Fortunately, all is not lost. We still have ‘El burrito sabanero’. This Venezuelan Christmas carol, by composer Hugo Blanco, has been adapted by numerous musicians, including Elvis Crespo, Juanes and, most recently, David Bisbal. It has also been the subject of particular ‘tributes’ by ‘influencers’ such as Denzel Crispy, becoming a viral phenomenon on social networks (one article even talked about the Sabanero burrito as an LGBT icon). The slow passage of the little Sabanero donkey over the abyss of the times of globalization reminds us that power has the body of a timeclock: the stronger its chest seems, the sooner its feet have begun to get rid of sand. It is time, which in the clocks of the first world sounds ‘tick tock’, but in those of Venezuela and Latin America it sounds ‘tuki-tuki-tuki-tuki, tuki-tuki-tukitá!’.

