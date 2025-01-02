THE SINGULAR ANIMAL
Giving up alcohol has been easy compared to giving up sweets, which is easy compared to reducing cell phone usage time. Now I go to the movies more
A couple of years ago I gave up alcohol, which has been easy compared to the ordeal it is giving up sugar: I’ve only been going for eleven days, at the time of writing this column. Which has been easy compared to leaving the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Rodrigo #Blanco #Calderón #Nosferatu #sugar #screens
Leave a Reply