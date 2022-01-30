Our colleagues at 90min England were able to find out that Tottenham are confident of closing the signings of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus before the January deadline.
Spurs have had a difficult week, with former targets Adama Traoré and Luis Díaz choosing other destinations.
However, talks with Serie A giant Juventus have picked up pace in recent days and at 90min we are confident Spurs will take both players to north London as the two have communicated to Juve his desire to leave.
Kulusevski joined Juve after an excellent season with Parma, in which he scored ten goals and provided eight assists in 36 Serie A games. In the 2020/21 campaign he played a variety of roles, playing on the wing or as a striker for support to the then bianconero striker, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Sweden international has only made five league appearances this season under new manager Massimiliano Allegri and would provide added competition on the wing for Spurs.
Tottenham also wanted a new central midfielder, and Bentancur fits the bill. The club believe that Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso will join Tanguy Ndombele in his departure this month – Joe Rodon and Dele Alli could also leave – and Bentancur would then compete for a place with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Harry Winks. .
While the Lilywhites typically wait to make their moves late in the transfer window, manager Antonio Conte’s admission that they needed to “do something” earlier this month has been met with a total of zero signings so far.
However, the signings of Kulusevski and Bentancur would add depth to a squad that is set to contend for Champions League qualification in the second half of the season.
