“There are times for everything. Today, we are in the moment of emotion, meditation, condolences to the family, to loved ones. This is the moment when the Republican family is getting together. There is a common desire to affirm that freedom of expression, secularism, the right to blasphemy are cardinal values ​​of our country. The urgency is, today, to stand up to obscurantism, which will never get the better of the Republic. This was the meaning of the calls to rally launched all over France by political organizations, trade unions. Afterwards, the time for commentary and analysis will come.

But already, one of the problems raised is that the school is no longer sized and the teachers are not sufficiently armed to face this obscurantism. Today, the school teaches morals. But the right to freedom, secularism, all of this can be learned. It can no longer be a slogan. Personally, I have never had a course on freedom of expression. It wasn’t school that taught me that. We must therefore change gear. We cannot fight against discrimination if we do not know our rights. We do not have the right to die for having done our teaching profession. The school must therefore adapt. It sets up devices, but that does not make a system.

In addition, we pretend to believe that we control social networks, when it is the opposite. It is a societal problem. The school is like French society. It is overwhelmed by these applications. The result is that one day a fanatic slaughters a professor. It’s the first time. We have touched on something sacred. We have a society that is quicker to believe in fake news, in dogmatism, rather than in questioning, reading, and raising awareness. We pin the charter of secularism on the walls of schools. And after ? Who knows the law on secularism? Now is not the time for awareness. We have to get started now. I trust the teachers. We must help them, support them. Children must be taught media literacy, social networks. Go towards something structural, while adapting the educational materials to the age. “