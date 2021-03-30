After Love and Fire was not broadcast on Tuesday, March 30, Rodrigo gonzalez and Gigi Miter they spoke. Drivers used their accounts Instagram to assure his fans that they will soon be back on television for the Willax signal.

Both presenters shared a video, where the statement was shown announcing the temporary suspension of the program as a security measure before the appearance of a COVID-19 case in the production.

Next to said clip in Instagram, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter They left the message “It’s time to stop the show … We’ll be back”, with which they promise to return to the small screen as soon as possible.

It should be noted that, so far, it is unknown who is the person in the production of Amor y fuego who was infected with COVID-19.

Willax announces the suspension of Love and Fire

On Tuesday, March 30, Willax announced that Amor y Fuego would be temporarily suspended due to a positive case of coronavirus within the production of the program.

“Dear rodriguistas: Willax Television informs that the program Amor y Fuego will not be broadcast today. If everything is resolved, as we wish, we will air again next Monday, April 5. The reason is that, in our usual tests for COVID-19, a positive case was detected among the production personnel, ”the statement said.

“We will not return to the air until we can confirm that our staff is in good health,” adds the letter.

