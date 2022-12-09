Los Rayados continue to prepare for the next tournament in the MX League, however, one of their attackers expressed his support for the naturalized Mexican striker.
And it was Rodrigo Aguirre who sent a message to ‘Melli’ after the little activity the striker had in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
“More than anything it’s going to be supporting him knowing that we need him here and he has to continue being our goalscorer, our attack reference, in that sense I don’t think he’s going to have a problem”
– Rodrigo Aguirre
“I think that he did play five minutes, it was part of what the coach decided and Rogelio is a great professional and he will surely understand it,” he said in words for TUDN.
Time was also given to emphasize that the albiazul team is working hard in its preseason with the aim of once again being protagonists in the MX League.
“Here we are working hard, the truth is that I am very happy to be here again and with the illusion of fighting again for what the title is; and on the other hand, what was my tournament I felt good, more than anything at the beginning with goals , I prefer that I played most of the games”, mentioned Aguirre.
Lastly, he mentioned that although the individual goalscoring quota is important, the functioning of the team is more so.
“As the main objective starting from doing more than I did last tournament, but if I can do 10, 12, 15, it will always be good for me and for the team. I don’t like to set a fixed number, the tournament is very short, things happen in the middle and sometimes things are never the way you want them so hopefully the quota for the last tournament will be increased”, he concluded.
#Rodrigo #Aguirres #statements #World #Cup #Funes #Mori #Mexico
Leave a Reply