The market within Liga MX is already moving and several teams have the task of strengthening all their lines to avoid failures, especially the clubs that have not even qualified for the playoff stage. One of those clubs is the Tuzos del Pachuca, Guillermo Almada's team that a year ago was even champion of the local tournament. The last two semesters were completely dismantled and in the end this led to their sporting level collapsing due to the floors.
After confirming Guillermo's continuity at the head of the team, Grupo Pachuca has the task of training the coach to once again have a team with a high level of competition and that aspires to win. The idea is to start from now and the priority is to sign a center forward with a goal guarantee, since some time ago they had Nicolás Ibáñez and after his departure, the center of the attack is weak. Despite the rumors that placed Salomon Rondón as the desired scorer, that option is ruled out and the '9' will arrive from Monterrey.
TUDN announces that the talks between Pachuca and Monterrey are progressing and have to be carried out in a positive way, thus, Rodrigo Aguirre, a Uruguayan forward who was signed by the royals a year ago for around 7 million dollars, will continue his career within the tuzos after being discarded from 'Tano'. Almada knows Aguirre's style and level perfectly, he is a '9' with a goal but at the same time makes his teammates play, for this reason, the coach has opted for his signature, which will be finalized in hours.
