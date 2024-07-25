Rodrigo Aguirre He is in a sweet moment, after a long time in Mexico, because in his first game with the team he was America clubThe Uruguayan ended a drought of more than a year without scoring and gave his new team the victory.
This is a sweet reward for the effort made to reach the Americasince he rejected several options with a better salary to wear the blue and cream colors, since he arrived at the Liga MX He knew the magnitude that this club represents.
This was confirmed in an interview with TUDNwhere he offered his first words as Americanist and in which he revealed his wonder at the greatness of the club, as well as his gratitude for having been sought out by the club. two-time champion not being at its best.
The first thing he revealed Aguirre That was what he felt the moment he found out that he was being sought by the America club“I was at my son’s graduation party when I received the news, my legs were shaking,” said the Uruguayan. “Everything we did, all the effort and everything else was going to be rewarded and nothing, It was like a very big emotion“, he said.
“As a football player, as soon as you arrive in this country, you know the greatness of this club and what it means to wear this shirt, especially since I’m coming after a second championship. That’s a nice part that motivates me.”
– Rodrigo Aguirre
This part was emphasized by Rodrigo Aguirrebecause he knows that he did not have his best football year in Monterrey; However, confidence was boosted once his transfer was confirmed. He added that he must prepare himself “for the pressure of being at this club.”
Although the official figure has not been revealed, the America club would have disbursed around 2.5 million dollars by Rodrigo Aguirrea figure that seems very low for a center forward of international stature.
This was considered a “market option” by André Jardinewho is delighted with the arrival of the Uruguayan, who will compete with Henry Martín and will even be used as a double striker at certain times during the tournament.
