🚨🦅 CONFIRMED. Rodrigo Aguirre verbally agrees with Club América

After weeks of negotiations and even some “fallouts”, it can be confirmed that the Uruguayan will join the Águilas to sign until 2027.

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 10, 2024