A few days ago, we reported on 90min that Rodrigo Aguirre’s signing for América this summer was on the verge of falling through. The player and his agent were looking for a free transfer from Monterrey and that’s why they stopped the negotiations. Although, after thinking about it calmly, the forward and his management understand that they won’t beat the people from the northern Mexican team and, as the case may be, they have decided to accept the offer from the Liga MX champions.
Sources confirm that Rodrigo will sign with América this week, even though he will not be available for the second matchday. The salary agreement remains intact, he will receive the same salary he was receiving at Monterrey and the only change that the club and management have negotiated after the first offer is the duration of the contract, Aguirre will sign for three years until 2027 and not until 2026 as agreed in the first attempt at an agreement.
As for the transfer figure, it has been set between 2 and 3 million dollars from América to Monterrey’s coffers, everything will depend on the bonuses that can be presented depending on the performance of the Uruguayan. Although the locals avoid the escape of the ‘buffalo’ as a free agent, it is clear that they are losing money, since at the time they paid Necaxa 7 million dollars for the scorer, that is, they do not expect to recover even half of what they invested at the time for Aguirre.
#Rodrigo #Aguirre #mind #sign #América
Leave a Reply